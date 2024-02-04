Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.69 and a 200 day moving average of $407.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.