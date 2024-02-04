Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 178,188 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 424.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,188 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $35.95 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

