Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

