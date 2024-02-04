Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.50 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

