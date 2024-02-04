Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $392.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average is $392.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

