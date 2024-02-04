Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 512.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $137.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

