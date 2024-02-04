Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 262,513 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,513 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

