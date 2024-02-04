Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 95,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 113,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $6,663,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

