AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NYSE:AXS opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

