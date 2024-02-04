AZEK (AZEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZEK opened at $40.65 on Friday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 1,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 723,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 673,342 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

