Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

BLDP opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $977.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,764,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 396,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

