Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 418.7% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 420.8% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 182,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

BAC stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

