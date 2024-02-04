Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of America by 420.8% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 182,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

