Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.34 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

