Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,983 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $30,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

AA opened at $29.49 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

