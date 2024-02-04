Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,233 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $34,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evergy by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 207,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Evergy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.