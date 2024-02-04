Barclays PLC Has $33.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $430.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $451.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.38 and its 200 day moving average is $399.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

