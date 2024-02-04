Barclays PLC Purchases 14,053 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $194.99 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.