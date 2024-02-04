Barclays PLC Purchases 14,053 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $194.99 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
