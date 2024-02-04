Barclays PLC Purchases 9,922 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $36,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Waters by 9,685.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $320.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.92. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $346.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

