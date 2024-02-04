Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.10.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

