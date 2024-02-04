Barclays PLC Sells 16,768 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $32,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

