Barclays PLC Sells 825,794 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

