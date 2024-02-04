Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

