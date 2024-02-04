BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE BCE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

