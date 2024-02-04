BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$57.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price target on shares of BCE and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.17.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1893004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
