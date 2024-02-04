Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $25.46. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 157,697 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

