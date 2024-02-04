Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.93 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

