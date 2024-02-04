BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BeiGene Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,346.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in BeiGene by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $144.48 on Friday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

