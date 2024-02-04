BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGNE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BeiGene Price Performance
Shares of BGNE opened at $144.48 on Friday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.60.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BeiGene
- Dividend tax calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.