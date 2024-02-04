BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $149.93

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $149.93, but opened at $140.41. BeiGene shares last traded at $141.35, with a volume of 135,930 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.21.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in BeiGene by 1,346.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in BeiGene by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

