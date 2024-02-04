Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

NASDAQ TECH opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,274 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,358,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.