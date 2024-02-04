Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$7.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

Several brokerages have commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.84 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3519669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

