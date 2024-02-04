Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The company traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 12439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDI. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.27.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of C$117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4303001 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

