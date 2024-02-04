Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDI. Cormark lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

BDI stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$9.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.00 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4303001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

