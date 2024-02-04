BMO Capital Markets Increases Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$12.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

Source Energy Services Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$115.72 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.06. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.62 and a 52-week high of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

