BMO Capital Markets Increases STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$7.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$6.25 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of STEP opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$314.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.16. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$5.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Director Edward David Lafehr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

