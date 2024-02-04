BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.84.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.12.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9309735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

