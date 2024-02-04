Boston Partners Acquires 108,642 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,642 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $46,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

