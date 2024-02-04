Boston Partners Acquires 81,219 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,219 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.43% of Valmont Industries worth $21,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.30. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

