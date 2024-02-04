Boston Partners Buys 19,649 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

