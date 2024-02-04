Boston Partners Buys 70,554 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $33,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after acquiring an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.