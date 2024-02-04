Boston Partners Cuts Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.99% of Korn Ferry worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

