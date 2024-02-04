Boston Partners Cuts Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of SouthState worth $29,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.