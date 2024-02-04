Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,480 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.14% of ABM Industries worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 240,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.30 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

