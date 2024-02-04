Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.44% of InterDigital worth $51,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.