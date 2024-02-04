Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,128 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.82% of Janus International Group worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 686.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 189,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 110,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $1,547,363.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,841 shares of company stock worth $10,199,076 in the last ninety days. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JBI opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

