Boston Partners Has $22.81 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,536 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.94% of Walker & Dunlop worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,477,700. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $94.75 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

