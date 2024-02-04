Boston Partners Has $27.31 Million Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.66% of Ashland worth $27,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 63,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 181,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 3.1 %

Ashland stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.