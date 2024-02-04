Boston Partners Has $30.02 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.36% of Preferred Bank worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

