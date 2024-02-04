Boston Partners Increases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.21% of Masonite International worth $24,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

