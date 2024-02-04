Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.25% of Vector Group worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.40%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

